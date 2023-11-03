Lightmedia Displays: Illuminating the Event Industry with Cutting-Edge LED Screens and Production Services

In the dynamic world of event production, the ability to captivate and engage audiences is paramount. Since 1997, Lightmedia Displays has been at the forefront of this industry, providing state-of-the-art LED screens and production services that have revolutionised the way events are experienced. With a commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, Lightmedia has become a trusted partner for event organisers, delivering unforgettable visual experiences that leave a lasting impact.

Lightmedia Displays, a family run business, specialises in supplying high-quality LED screens for a wide range of events, from small corporate gatherings to massive music festivals, sporting events, and cultural exhibitions. Their LED screens are more than just displays; they are the canvas upon which event organisers paint their visions, and how attendees are immersed in the event’s atmosphere.

One of the standout features is their diverse range of LED screens, from modular screens that can be customised to fit any stage or venue to outdoor screens that withstand the elements. Whether it’s a massive outdoor concert, a corporate conference, or a product launch, Lightmedia stocks over 100sqm of modular and has the technology and expertise to deliver the perfect screen solution.

Lightmedia Displays has a fleet of mobile trucks, which range from 12sqm – 45sqm LED screens, some of which can rotate 360 degrees. Each truck has an onboard generator and production facility, which are all self-contained. These can be up and running to show live video within 20 minutes after arriving on site, this is great for the after event de-rig and getting the sites cleared promptly.

The quality and clarity of Lightmedia’s LED screens are second to none and are of the highest resolution with an ACTUAL 3.9mm pixel pitch. These screens boast high resolution and brightness, ensuring that every image and video displayed is crisp, vibrant, and visible even in broad daylight. Such superior visual quality ensures that eventgoers have an exceptional viewing experience, and it enables presenters to effectively convey their messages.

In addition to supplying cutting-edge LED screens, Lightmedia offers comprehensive production services that make them a one-stop solution for event organisers. Their team of experienced professionals can handle everything from screen installation and content management to live streaming and technical support. This full-service approach not only simplifies the event planning process but also guarantees that everything runs seamlessly on the day of the event.

Lightmedia’s commitment to innovation is a driving force behind their success. They continuously invest in the latest LED screen technology and production equipment, staying ahead of industry trends to offer the best possible solutions. They are also eco-conscious, with a focus on energy-efficient screens and sustainable practices, reducing the environmental impact of their services.

Lightmedia’s flexibility and responsiveness extend to accommodating last-minute bookings, ensuring that event organisers can rely on their expert services even in the most time-sensitive situations.

Client satisfaction is at the heart of Lightmedia’s operations. Their team takes the time to understand each client’s unique vision and objectives, tailoring their solutions to meet specific needs. This client-centric approach has led to an impressive portfolio of satisfied clients, including some of the biggest names in the events industry.

In conclusion, Lightmedia Displays stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the event industry. Their commitment to providing top-tier LED screens and production services, along with their dedication to customer satisfaction, has made them a trusted partner for event organisers across the globe. As the events industry continues to evolve, Lightmedia Displays remains at the forefront, illuminating the path towards unforgettable and engaging event experiences.

