EP Team has a tech based solution to run your event parking more efficiently

Park-Live! developed and managed by EP Team, is an advanced parking and inventory management system designed to streamline event parking operations.

When it comes to arriving at an event, your visitors want to get parked quickly with minimal fuss, which is why we created Park-LIVE. The system allows guests to book parking in advance, with directions sent straight to their phones. On arrival, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology matches their booking with their vehicle, speeding up the parking process. Park-LIVE includes a desktop management portal that provides real-time data to help you maximise parking planning and better manage revenues.

Clients already using Park-Live! To streamline their parking operations

System features and benefits:

Advanced ticketing & car park set up

White label booking site with your branding

ANPR scanning for vehicles on entry to speed up entry

Real-time reporting to monitor sales and arrival data

Monitor car park / event capacity

Customer login area to enable registration changes

Secure payment gateway

Avoidance of cash handling

Control of parking space stock and inventory

Improved traffic and pedestrian management

Post event reporting and reconciliation

EP team has been providing parking management, traffic management and entry control services to the special event industry for over 30 years. To support your event parking solution, EP Team can also provide traffic and parking management services, experienced, trained staff and equipment including barriers, fencing, HVM solutions, logistics and custom signage.

If you would like to set up an online demo of the system and learn more about the many benefits of Park Live! get in touch. Our team can show you how the solution could work for your event and answer any questions you may have.

You can read more about the huge range of event services we deliver for our clients by taking a look at our event case studies.

EP Team

www.epteam.co.uk | enquiries@epteam.co.uk | 01788 224120

