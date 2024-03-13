Nestled amidst the breathtaking scenery of the Lake District, Carlisle Racecourse offers a unique and modern atmosphere for outdoor events, complemented by some of the finest racing in the country. Our venue boasts picturesque views and spacious exhibition and conference facilities designed to cater to every kind of event. With 250 acres of lush green parkland at your disposal, Carlisle Racecourse provides exceptional value and delivers outstanding results every time.

Why choose Carlisle Racecourse as your outdoor event venue? Our dedicated Event Manager will work closely with you to plan and execute your event seamlessly, ensuring everything runs smoothly from start to finish. Set against the backdrop of scenic parkland, our venue offers large open spaces and covered areas suitable for any purpose, providing the flexibility you need to bring your vision to life. Conveniently located and equipped with catering facilities, free parking, and a wide choice of flexible spaces, all with racecourse views, Carlisle Racecourse is the ideal setting for your next outdoor event.

When it comes to team building, Carlisle Racecourse is second to none. Competition and teamwork are at the heart of what we do, making our venue the perfect stage for inspiring and empowering your most valuable assets. With a diverse range of indoor and outdoor spaces available, we cater to corporate team building and training days with ease. Our experienced events team will collaborate with you to create a bespoke package tailored to your specific goals and requirements. Whether you’re aiming to enhance communication, foster collaboration, or simply strengthen team bonds, we’ll leverage our expertise to ensure every team member has an unforgettable experience from start to finish.

At Carlisle Racecourse, we’re committed to delivering exceptional events that leave a lasting impression. From the moment you step foot on our grounds, you’ll be greeted by unparalleled scenery, impeccable service, and a dedication to excellence that sets us apart. Choose Carlisle Racecourse for your next outdoor event, and let us help you create memories that will last a lifetime.

01228 554700

Carlisleevents@thejockeyclub.co.uk

https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/carlisle/venue-hire/what-we-do/outdoor-events/