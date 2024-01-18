Diversity Alliance unveils groundbreaking data project: How event companies can drive success through diversity

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) have become cornerstones of progressive workplaces in the events industry, and this exclusive project is set to transform the way organisations approach DE&I in the workplace, offering invaluable insights into employee engagement, retention, and productivity.

Diversity Alliance are proud to announce the launch of a pioneering data project, “Driving Success through Diversity: Unveiling the Data-Backed Roadmap to High Employee Engagement and Retention”. Sponsored by Cvent and M&IT, Felicia Asiedu, the Marketing Director at Cvent, said: “We are so proud to sponsor this research into employee retention, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) as more data is required across the meetings and events industry to gain a deeper understanding into the current state, identify improvement areas and create meaningful change. We know that much has been said on the topic of DE&I in recent years, but without data to underpin these conversations, there is little opportunity to measure and track progress in these areas. The hope of creating and maintaining environments that inspire and look after employees can only be realised when organisations truly understand what it takes to cultivate a culture of inclusivity and equity. We are confident that this research will go a long way in supporting the drive towards this goal.”

The project is being spearheaded by two experts to ensure the project creates meaningful change within the industry – Nyomi Rose, a Data Management and Social Media Consultant has lent her expertise to this project. With her guidance, the data-driven aspect of this initiative promises to be at the forefront to ensure it can be easily adopted by organisations to make a change for the better. And Founder of Diversity Alliance, Gabrielle Austen Browne, whose extensive Industry experience in consulting on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility strategies adds an invaluable layer of insight, ensuring that the strategies presented in the report are equally relevant to the sector, data-driven and deeply rooted in the principles of DEI.

Nyomi Rose said: “This report will offer a wealth of data and knowledge that will empower event companies, leaders and professionals to deepen their commitment to diversity and inclusion. The project will share a blueprint for organisations to create a more inclusive work environment, cultivating a workforce that reflects the diversity of our society, and ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging.”

This data project is on a mission to address these vital areas:

Commitment – Improving organisations commitment to workplace change. Diversity – Ensuring equal opportunities for all diversities. Inclusion – Cultivating inclusion in the workplace through a culture of belonging. Equity – Eliminating barriers and biases for the event industry to be more equitable.

Over the coming months, many leaders, freelancers and those in middle management, supervisory and c-suite will be interviewed to understand their sentiments around DEI to enrich the report. The survey will be launched on the 1st of November to extract valuable insights and trends pertaining to diversity, inclusion, and equity in the industry across the UK. Take part here: https://bit.ly/TheDEISurvey

Founder of Diversity Alliance, Gabby Austen Browne said: “For me data has always been the missing piece of the puzzle when trying to highlight the value and importance of initiating DEI strategies and policies in the workplace So, access to data on the impact of diversity and inclusion initiatives is going to be a game-changer for companies, agencies, venues and the industry as a whole. I envisage that organisations embracing these insights, will gain a competitive edge in the industry.”

This project signifies a pivotal moment for the diversity and inclusion landscape. It will offer organisations a roadmap to success, innovation, and growth.

Don’t miss the opportunity to gain access to this transformative data report and embark on the first step towards a more inclusive, engaged, and productive future by either taking part in the survey or reaching out to the team to be interviewed.