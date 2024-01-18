ICC Wales and The Celtic Collection join forces with isla to lead the way to green events

ICC Wales and The Celtic Collection have joined independent industry body, isla, as a venue member, cementing the portfolio’s commitment to being environmentally responsible and continuing to develop an environmentally sustainable business.

As a member of isla the portfolio will have access to sector-specific action groups which provide a voice for members to help drive change within the industry, policy and planning templates, and a progression pathway review and action plan with three bespoke training modules. The ICC Wales and The Celtic Collection teams will also have the opportunity to attend isla-run educational and networking events.

Commenting on ICC Wales and The Celtic Collection’s membership, Anna Abdelnoor, CEO, isla said: “Both ICC Wales and The Celtic Collection have made considerable progress addressing sustainability within their businesses in recent years by implementing more robust sustainability procedures. It’s great to see sustainability not just talked about but weaved into the ethos of their business and to see tangible outputs. I am delighted to welcome both ICC Wales and The Celtic Collection to the isla community. isla is looking forward to working closely with them to further enhance their green business initiatives.”

Fitzroy Hutchinson, Energy & Sustainability Manager at The Celtic Collection said: “Sustainability is a huge focus for us and we like to advise and guide our clients on how they can create their own sustainable events and joining isla will help us to share up-to-date with industry standards and insights.

“We have implemented several robust sustainability procedures across the portfolio and are looking to expand this, this year starting with the launch of a solar panel site at the Celtic Manor Resort which will help us to reduce electricity consumption and emissions across the resort and the nearby ICC Wales. I am looking forward to working with Anna and the team at isla and developing a plan to help us on our sustainability journey.”

ICC Wales was designed and built with sustainability in mind. The venue utilises a building management system, combined heat and power technology, and has committed to being a no single-use plastic venue to reduce CO2 emissions.

The Celtic Collection implements sustainable procedures throughout its venues, including procuring locally grown products, reducing packaging waste, and recycling food waste and oil waste to generate power for the South Wales grid. The Celtic Manor Resort, which is part of the collection, has 93 hectares of woodland that annually offsets CO2 emissions. Event organisers are encouraged to utilise the natural surroundings for their events.