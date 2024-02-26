Access Industry selects Realise to deliver events apprentice training in the UK

Access Industry is broadening its apprenticeship offering, by partnering with innovative events agency Realise to deliver the Events Apprenticeship programme, an industry-leading 18-month “learn while you earn” development programme.

Access Industry, a recent rebrand of renowned apprenticeships provider National College Creative Industries, offers Level 3 and 4 digital, creative and now, events apprenticeships in locations around the UK, as well as online.

“Access Industry is dedicated to supporting the events industry, working with employers to fill skills gaps and supporting sector growth with a constant flow of new talent in the pipeline. Our partnership with Realise is an exciting opportunity to provide a one-of-a-kind learning experience for our apprentices, led by industry experts, and is the next stage of optimising our offer to best serve a sector we’re passionate about.” – Jackson Armstrong, Director of Business Development, Access Industry/ Access Creative College

The UK apprenticeships scheme helps companies invest in new talent, upskill junior staff, and even offer a new career path to their employees. Apprentices contribute immediately to their employers while gaining valuable experience from event industry experts, and graduate with an Event Assistant certification, equal to two A Levels.

Realise, established in 2017, is a global events agency with a passion for developing future leaders for the events industry. Their bespoke training programmes are based on decades of experience in the sector, including developing and then delivering the first Events Apprentice standard across the UK. Realise have graduated more Event Apprentices than all other providers combined, a testament to their knowledge of and passion for the events industry and young people. This makes them an ideal partner for Access Industry.

“It is extremely exciting to partner with Access Industry and to share our event industry expertise. The reach that they have in music, live theatre, the performing arts, and the event industry overall will accelerate the uptake of our event apprenticeship. We look forward to using our extensive event marketing experience at Realise to give apprentices a great foundation for their careers, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with Access Industry over time.” David Preston, CEO of Realise.