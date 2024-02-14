CHS Leeds launches Educational Programme for 2024

CHS Leeds have announced speakers and content for its award-winning educational seminars which will take place at The Royal Armouries, 23rd April. The programme will be one of the most comprehensive guides to organising modern events, with an A-Z, available to delegates, produced by the speakers live at the event.

Beginning with ‘Event Organising 101’, presented by Neil Thompson, The Delegate Wranglers, Louisa O’Connor, SEEN Presents and Justine Bruce, QHotels Collection, and finishing with a challenging session on Accessibility from Orla Pearson, MyClearText Ltd and Acessloop, the sessions will summarise key take away points and add them to a working compendium that will be shared with all delegates at the end of the day.

Also adding their expertise to the day will be Sam Stimpson from sls360, who will be speaking on Resilience, while Felicia Asiedu from Cvent will be sharing insight into AI, the Changing Face of Event Tech and how this is affecting modern events. There then follows a highly entertaining and interactive session with Alison Griffin, Telford International Centre, who will talk about how modern marketing is now hitting all the senses, from ASMR to taste and smell, and how event planners can tap into these innovations to upscale their own event marketing.

“We’re really proud of our educational programme this year. Since we closed the doors at CHS Birmingham our visitors have been asking us for what we have in stall for them and asking us to look at new themes and structures,” commented Julie Phillips, Operations Director, CHS Leeds. “In essence, they want to go back to basic event organising, but through the lens of a massively evolving event world here in 2024. I really think we’re going to deliver, and what’s more, we’re giving them something to take away with them. So, if they do miss a session, they can still have the key take outs in our A-Z.”

CHS Leeds will also continue to follow its values of looking after event organiser’s personal and professional growth with each speaker asked to ensure their sessions are as empathetic and practical as possible. The A-Z will be written throughout the day and then available to download via QR code at the end of the day.