GL events (Tiered Seating)

GL events UK provides complete temporary event infrastructure solutions for the biggest and best events, taking place throughout the UK and around the world.

We offer totally bespoke solutions for event infrastructure and delivery, including large-scale sporting events, theatre and concerts, conferences, shows and festivals, graduations, exhibitions, corporate events, hospitality, parties, celebrations and product launches.

Our temporary event seating is amongst the best in the business – designed to Olympic standards, and exceeding compliance with Green Guide (Sports Ground Safety Authority) specification – all of which guarantees you grandstand structures which have safety and quality built in, and which offer your guests the best in sight lines, comfort and spectator experience.

Genesis Scottish Open Silverstone Match Hospitality – Octane Terrace The Voice ITV Lancashire County Cricket Club

Whether you require a temporary grandstand of tiered seating for a sporting event, graduation, or theatrical performance, we can provide a range of configuration options, including our brand new Peregrine curved roof, offering practical protection from the elements alongside stylish aesthetics. The flexibility of our seating solutions means that we can also install seating inside a permanent building, either for TV and production work, conferences, performances or sporting events where requirements are more bespoke. Our understanding of seating grandstand design and construction, and our inhouse teams of structural engineers and designers, mean that we can integrate spectator seating around and above swimming pools for example – allowing you to capture the best angles, either for spectators or for camera platforms, and commentary boxes.

GL events UK is part of the global GL events Group which, last year, achieved revenue of more than 1BN euros. Our long-standing relationships include partnerships with Hay Festival, Jockey Club Racecourses, The R&A, Lancashire County Cricket Club, the Royal International Air Tattoo, LTA and Royal Ascot. We also work regularly with the UK’s leading broadcasters and TV production companies providing audience seating on a number of shows.

