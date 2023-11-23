AEV gets its members ‘fit for the future’ at its largest conference to date

Over 260 AEV members gathered for a sell-out AEV conference last week, 17 November 2023, at the Queen Elizabeth II centre in anticipation of a programme full of information, tips and actions in readiness for what’s to come in the events industry and beyond.

Shonali Devereaux, atex and host for the day, welcomed guests with an overview of the day’s agenda before introducing Olympic gold medallist, Ben Hunt-Davis MBE, for an inspiring keynote address “Will it make the boat go faster?” explaining the importance of setting clear and direct goals and combining consistent focus and action to transform end results.

The remaining morning sessions addressed the fitness of the political landscape and a panel discussion on the roadmap to net zero focussing on change dynamics chaired by Anna Abdelnoor, isla.

AEV’s strategic risk partner, CHC Global presented their threat intelligence update and was followed by a lively and insightful account on the success of bidding for and delivering the Eurovision Song Contest. The day closed with AI and the future of gathering, and events through the eyes of GenZ.

Rachel Parker, director, AEV, said, “We are always well supported but even more so this year. Thank you to our speakers, sponsors, partners and exhibitors, our annual event would not be possible with- out them. I’d like to extend special thanks to the Queen Elizabeth II Centre for hosting us.”

Parker continued, “Seeing the venue community coming together is always rewarding. It is encouraging to see so many peers participating and enjoying our carefully planned programme and the useful takeaways we are offering to get ‘fit for the future’.”

Several university students and lecturers also attended the event as part of the AEV Academic Associate programme.

Peter Vlachos, University of Greenwich, commented “We are grateful to the AEV for giving our students access to a living laboratory of expertise, challenges and innovations for the industry.”

Micheal Hirst, UKEVENTS, summed up the event “…from the inspiration of Ben Hunt-Davis it seems everyone is in the same boat and finding ways to make the boat go faster. Long may the AEV row to bigger, better and calmer water.”

The conference closed with the reveal of next year’s conference date and 20th birthday celebrations on Thursday 14 November 2024 at ICC Birmingham.