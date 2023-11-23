In the ever-evolving landscape of event design, technology continues to play a pivotal role in shaping memorable and impactful experiences.

The latest episode of our podcast, “The Intersection of Event Design Experience and Artificial Intelligence,” delves into the fascinating world where event design meets cutting-edge technology. Joining us for this insightful conversation are three industry leaders: Ryan Howard, Global Event Experience Technology Lead at Google; Panos Moutafis, CEO and founder of Zenus.ai, a trailblazer in facial analysis for the events industry; and our very own Adam Parry, podcast host from Event Industry News.

