Church House Westminster to achieve Net-Zero Carbon status by 2030

Church House, Westminster is one of the capital’s true hidden gems, located closely by landmarks such as Westminster Abbey, Big Ben and St James’ park. The events and conference venue operates with sustainability at its core and is committed to achieving Net Zero carbon status by 2030.

As we strive for more sustainability in events, Church House Westminster goes beyond meeting compulsory environmental legislation and strives to implement innovative and exemplary measures to minimalise and offset the environmental impact of its operations and offerings.

The goal is to integrate sustainable practices into its everyday operations by implementing measures that promote efficiency – in turn helping clients and tenants to reduce their carbon footprint when using the building. This includes reducing water and energy usage in all operations across the building, prioritising recycling and using local services and products.

Home to highly flexible spaces and cutting-edge technology, Church House is set to achieve its vision to become the ultimate Grade II listed carbon-neutral venue of choice with the recent undertaking of some of the most significant renovations in the building’s history since its official opening by His Majesty, King George Vl, on 10 June 1940. As well as renewal of energy and mechanics on site, work will include replacing gas equipment with green-energy appliances, introducing motion-sensitive lighting, sensory taps, and integrating smart-energy management systems to further increase efficiencies.

Church House also requires its service providers to signal the same commitment to sustainability. Awarded a three-star accreditation from the Sustainable Restaurant Association, Searcy’s, the venue’s newly appointed British caterer, will support Church House in its mission to become a net-zero building by 2030. These measures include sourcing produce from local suppliers, offering plant-based choices, reducing food waste across its menus; and minimising its carbon footprint with ingredient swaps.

This works perfectly with Church House’s eco-diversity initiative, which will see plans to plant wildflowers accompanied by beekeeping on the first-floor garden. Water will also be bottled in-house, with the use of plastic minimised and surplus food waste reduced via donation to the local community.

Stephanie Maurel, CEO of The Corporation of the Church House says “At Church House Westminster, we are on a mission to work in the most sustainable way possible and are constantly finding new ways to help the environment through our working practices. Our ultimate success depends on our collective efforts as organisations and individuals to preserve the beauty of our country and planet, without which our clients and tenants will cease to come. Our future and the future of our environment are interconnected.”

