ICC Wales to host free Martyn’s Law masterclass

Ahead of the publication of the draft legislation for Martyn’s Law this spring, ICC Wales is offering a free online masterclass on 2nd February 2023 which will explore the effects of the new law for event professionals.

The session titled ‘Martyn’s Law – Safer Events for the UK’, which will be hosted by ICC Wales’ Sales Director, Danielle Bounds and Director of the Association of Event Venues (AEV), Rachel Parker, will give attendees an overview of Martyn’s Law and its potential impact on their events and provide them with ways to work in partnership with venues to ensure their events are as safe as possible.

ICC Wales has been instrumental in educating the sector on Martyn’s Law, also known as Protect Duty, through educational resources including its Protect Duty report, delivering informative sessions at industry trade shows and launching its own Protect Duty Events Industry Group. The ICC Wales team recently secured both the ICCA Best Marketing Award for 2022 and the ABPCO Best Legacy Award for its work on Martyn’s Law.

Commenting on the session, Danielle Bounds, Sales Director of ICC Wales said: “Every day, Martyn’s Law moves a step closer to becoming legislation and it’s not just sporting stadia and music venues that are impacted by Martyn’s Law but event venues and conference centres too, so it is important that everyone is clear on their roles and responsibilities before this comes into effect.

“The masterclass will provide a simple overview of what Martyn’s Law means for the events sector and how to communicate with venues to ensure events can run effectively and safely for delegates and organisers.”

To register for the Martyn’s Law – Safer Events for the UK masterclass click here. Following the session, attendees will receive a flowchart providing an at-a-glance view of the legislation, a guide detailing risks to consider for events, and a security risk template.

Martyn’s Law is a direct result of campaigning by Figen Murray OBE. Figen, who wrote the foreword to the ICC Wales report, is the mother of Martyn Hett who was killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017. The new legislation will formalise the responsibilities and actions that publicly accessible locations must take to mitigate the risk of a terrorist attack.