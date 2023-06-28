Chorus recognised in Sunday Times Best Places to Work List

Top of Article

London-based live event & creative agency, Chorus, has been included in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work list amongst some of the most recognised brands in the UK.

The prestigious list covers the top-rated employers on everything from benefits to bonuses, wellbeing to inclusivity, from information supplied by employees themselves. Among those recognised this year are David Lloyd Leisure, Fatface, Pizza Express and OVO Energy.

Andrew Perrott, Managing Director, Chorus said: “This has been an incredible year for our business but none of this would be possible without our outstanding team. At Chorus we don’t just nurture and invest in our staff – we care – and we’re delighted that this has been acknowledged in the responses from our team. We want to create an environment within which everyone is supported to reach their potential but also enjoys doing so.”

Chorus has grown exponentially in recent months and has further growth plans having recently added a raft of new clients to its roster including Booking.com, Moskovskaya Vodka, OOFOS, xFactor.io, Vacheron Constantin and Bushmills.

The agency’s people strategy is tailored to the individual needs of its employees as well as the needs of the business. Its focuses include attracting and retaining top talent, providing opportunities for growth and development, and building a positive and inclusive culture.