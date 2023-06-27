Event Technology Awards 2023 Judge Spotlight: Ksenija Polla, CMP

Top of Article

Ksenija Polla, CMP is Regional Director North America at ICCA, the International Congress and Convention Association. She has been working in the field of international association meetings for almost 30 years and her experience ranges from membership recruitment and retention, product development, event management, sales, marketing and relationship development.

Ksenija started her career in Croatia, in the Congress department one of the leading travel agencies at the time, moved to the Zagreb Convention Bureau, where she worked on bidding and site inspections and joined ICCA in 1997, where she started in the Membership Department and has been building the Association Community from September 2013 until December 2020. As of January 2021 Ksenija, is heading the Regional Office for North America.

She has also been part of the ICCA 2020 Global Hybrid Congress organizing committee which was coordinating all activities including the education programme, marketing, sponsorship, logistics and activities and programme of the local hubs.

How long have you worked in the events industry?

30+ years

What is the proudest moment of your career?

Setting up a new certification programme for our industry and the association I work for.

If you didn’t work in events – what would you be doing?

Teaching Philosophy and German

Who inspires you professionally?

One of my biggest inspirations professionally is Dahlia El Gazzar who is not only one of the female experts in event technology solutions but also selflessly gives back to the community

Have you ever won an award (personal or professional)? If so – how did it make you feel?

I did and it extremely humbled me to be recognized for my efforts.

Do you feel that event organisers views of event tech have changed in the past few years?

They have tremendously changed, it is important however to keep embracing change and innovation in event tech and not revert to the old ways.

What was the last piece of personal tech that you purchased?

iPhone 14 and new Apple watch

