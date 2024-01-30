Camp Quirky Festival a finalist in International AGF Awards for using world-first approach to power the event

Camp Quirky, the UK’s original handmade vanlife festival, has been shortlisted for the ‘Greener Power’ award at the International AGF (A Greener Future) Awards 2024, which celebrates individuals and suppliers that are breaking ground in event sustainability.

The festival has been recognised for its world-first approach to maximising its energy efficiency and adopting a power source that has the lowest impact on the environment. Camp Quirky collaborated with its power partners to implement ‘vehicle to load’ technology at the event, which stores solar power in an EV campervan to be used by the festival at night.

Camp Quirky is run by Quirky Campers, a unique campervan hire service, which connects customers with owners of one-of-a-kind handcrafted campers.

David Ffrench, co-founder of Quirky Campers said:

“Sustainability is one of our core values, and something that we are continually striving to embed into every area of our business. That includes Camp Quirky, which is completely solar powered, only has compostable toilets and asks attendees to not bring single-use plastic. The festival also features workshops and discussions about sustainable living. It means a lot to be recognised in the International AGF Awards.

“It has been a true team effort – we couldn’t have done it without our wonderful employees and innovative power partners: Roamer Batteries, EDubs (electric classic VW campervans) and Gofer who collaborated seamlessly. The potential for this ‘vehicle to load’ technology to power greenfield events exclusively from renewables is a game changer. We’re looking forward to taking our innovative 100% renewable solution even further over the coming years.”

This year, 27 events, venues, and innovators from 12 countries have made it onto the final shortlist. Awards are given across nine sustainability categories, including power, water, food and travel, and the top accolade of the International Greener Festival Award 2024. The awards ceremony will be held on 27 February during the Green Events & Innovations Conference at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London.

Finalists are selected from all AGF certified Greener Events, Greener Festivals and Greener Arenas over the last year, with top scores across key sustainability criteria. Applicants undergo a detailed assessment, site visits, and analysis by AGF auditors.