Mercure Manchester Piccadilly £Multi-million Meetings & Events Investment Strategy

The Mercure Manchester Piccadilly hotel has announced a new vision, strategy and investment plan for the hotel that will revolutionise the hotel throughout 2024 and beyond.

The strategy will see major investments across the hotel’s high-profile meetings and investment spaces, including its iconic International Suite. It will also see comprehensive modernizing of all of its 280 bedrooms, and a new concept and redesign of its entrance. At the same time, the hotel’s leadership will be announcing a series of partnerships and innovations that will change the way the hotel supports its customers and the wider industry.

The hotel, which overlooks Manchester’s historic Piccadilly Gardens, and is situated just a short walk from the city’s globally recognised Canal Street and Gay Village districts, forms part of a new wave of investments, infrastructure improvements, and new developments across the city. The scale of ambition within the city is earning Manchester the title of one of the most exciting global villages to come to in 2024 – New York Times.

“This is such an exciting time for Manchester, and for us. We’re seeing a complete revolution of our meetings and events skyline and, as one of the most recognized properties in the city, we’re so proud to be a part of it,” comments Andrew Krawec, General Manager, Mercure Manchester Piccadilly. “We’re investing heavily across the hotel, improving our bedrooms, introducing new concepts to the hotel, and building on our already very special meetings and events spaces”.

“This isn’t just about the bricks and mortar though, we’re bringing in new and exciting team members, we’re looking at the way we work with our customers to be more dynamic and supportive of them, and we’ll continue to invest in our industry,” continues Andrew. “It’s a crucial part of our strategy, we want to be easy to work with and to offer a meetings and events product that is exciting and full of personality.”

The Mercure Manchester Piccadilly will be announcing new stages of investment and the completion of projects throughout 2024.