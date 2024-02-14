Broadwick Group launches innovative hybrid event space: Broadwick Studio

Broadwick Group, the pioneers behind the renowned venues Printworks and Drumsheds has announced its latest venture, Broadwick Studio.

Situated in the heart of Canary Wharf, Broadwick Studio promises to be at the forefront of dynamic event spaces in East London.

At 123 square metres, Broadwick Studio offers a versatile canvas for creativity, with a capacity of up to 120 people. This multi-functional space has been designed to cater to a wide array of events, including brand and cultural experiences, product launches, meetings, creative workshops, and intimate conferences.

Just two-minutes from Canary Wharf station, this area’s thriving arts and culture scene sets the perfect backdrop for Broadwick Studio debut. Reflecting the area’s vibrant spirit, the venue aims to amplify cultural engagement and foster community connections. By providing a platform for diverse audiences and local cultural initiatives, the team aims to become a hub for artistic expression and collaboration.

Simon Tracey, Broadwick Group CEO explains,

“Broadwick Studio incorporates a purposeful mix of creativity and innovation. The concept of blending cutting-edge technology with flexible, design-led interiors is central to how we approach all our spaces. This new space, which is part of Broadwick’s DNA, offers a platform for intimate, adaptable experiences.” To celebrate the launch, Broadwick Studio will host an exclusive event on February 29th, 2024, inviting guests to experience firsthand the venue’s unique blend of sophistication and versatility.