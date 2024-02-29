TRO partners up with The Bulb to drive sustainability strategy

Live events and experiential experts TRO have partnered with sustainability consultancy, The Bulb, to help create a comprehensive sustainability strategy across the agency.

The Bulb will work with TRO to assess and improve the environmental and social impacts of its daily operations.

The consultancy will lead with a ‘people first’ approach, which aligns with TRO’s own core values. It will achieve this by revamping onboarding experiences, introducing interactive staff training and inspiring internal behaviour change to ensure the sustainability strategy is fully immersed in TRO’s company culture.

The Bulb will also be responsible for creating valuable resources to drive innovative and creative thinking, engagement with supply chain and sustainable production.

This new partnership aims to amplify TRO’s current sustainability efforts, ultimately leading to a transparent and credible sustainability offering that will drive business impact for the agency and its clients.

TRO kick-started its sustainability journey back in 2013, when it first began measuring its carbon footprint for all events. Additionally, as a member of isla, the agency has been using its TRACE platform since 2022 to track and report on various events including Anthropy and BMW PGA Championships.

As delivery partner for Anthropy 2022 and 2023, TRO is also experienced in creating large-scale, high-profile events that deliver for both people and planet.

Andrew Orr, Managing Director, TRO, said: “This partnership has arrived at an exciting time for the agency. We are on a journey of future proofing TRO and sustainability plays a significant role in helping us to achieve this. Harnessing the power of collaboration will be key in driving our sustainability strategy forwards and expanding our expertise for our clients.”

Selina Donald, CEO and Founder of The Bulb, added. “We’re thrilled to be working with TRO at this pivotal moment in the agency’s growth. The Bulb has always been focused on inspiring ambition and helping clients develop and deliver sustainable event practice with measurable impact. TRO’s forward-thinking approach makes an exciting client for us, and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”