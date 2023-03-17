Top of Article

Strengthening their hold as one of the most recognised technical production partners UK-wide

Building on the exceptional 150% revenue growth since 2021 and triple figure team growth

JLLighting and JLLive are joining together under one new single brand identity and comprehensive offering. JLL will be a ‘one stop shop’ full-service technical production partner. By combining the two sides of the business, the team aim to further the audience experiences they can deliver and continue to push the boundaries of creativity within the industry.

JLLighting was founded in 2009, adding JLLive as a second arm to the business in order to expand the services the team could offer event agencies, in-house corporates and exhibition clients in 2020. Over more than a decade, the team has built a solid foundation and today it is one the most recognised and reputable technical production partners UK-wide.

The creation of a united JLL is the next step in the evolution of the business, after what has already been a productive 24-months. Successes have included:

Exceptional growth, including working with more than 50 new customers and seeing 150% growth in revenue.

Significant investment in JLL’s owned assets, including investment of over £1.5 million in new products across all sectors of lighting, video, sound, power, set, staging, and rigging to further the promise of never being limited by technology.

Team numbers in triple figure growth from 2020-2023 – during what was for many businesses, an uncertain period.

JLL has built long-standing relationships with an impressive list of brands, including most of the major television production companies in the UK, as well as event agencies and corporates to execute live events to and support their corporate film needs. These have included (but not limited to) BBC, ITV, Pico+, Amazon Prime Video, MCI, The Walt Disney Company, Netflix, 2Heads, Toucan, YouTube, RenewableUK, Financial Times, GES and Spiro and countless more. This has allowed JLL to complete projects across the length and breadth of the UK, as well as internationally.

Jack Linaker, Managing Director at JLL, comments: “From day one, we have prided ourselves on being a forward thinking and dynamic business which has continued to invest, develop, and evolve with the industries we work so closely with. When we re-evaluated the two sides of our JLL offer we identified enhancements that could be made to ensure our clients received an elevated level of service from us, and to facilitate internal team efficiencies. We see this evolution as an opportunity to build on what we have achieved so far, to grow the industries and sectors we work within, and to secure and refine the JLL offering – moving into more efficient and sustainable solutions as we grow.”

Phil McMichael, Group Commercial Director at JLL, adds: “We believe, when we combine our technical and creative expertise, we can deliver even more unique moments, outstanding experiences and above-all, continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients. This is an exciting step for us, and we can’t wait to see what 2023 brings.”