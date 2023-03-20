Olympia CEO, Julie Driscoll, appointed to AEV Board

Top of Article

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has today announced that Julie Driscoll, CEO, Olympia London, has been appointed to the AEV Board. Driscoll, who has previously served on the boards of the Association of Event Organisers (AEO) and the Event Industry Alliance (EIA), was appointed as CEO of London Olympia in 2022.

Prior to Olympia London, Driscoll was the divisional managing director for retail, manufacturing and engineering at Hyve Group plc where she was also the AEO chair and board member of the Events Industry Alliance (EIA). Driscoll has worked on brands such as Spring and Autumn Fair, Pure London, Breakbulk and Cwieme.

Driscoll said, “I am delighted to join the Association of Event Venues Board. As the new chief executive officer of Olympia London, it is an honour to represent our award-winning venue which is now part of ASM Global. A key pillar of our ESG programme ‘The Grand Plan’ is to deepen our community engagement. I look forward to learning from my fellow AEV Board members whilst concurrently sharing the best practice I have learned from my previous experiences. The Association of Event Venues is a vibrant, innovative and dynamic community which I am thrilled to be part of.”

Rachel Parker, AEV director, welcomed Driscoll’s appointment, saying “The combined skills and experience of our board members is instrumental in setting strategic direction for our association. Julie is acknowledged as a leader in change management, spurring growth and driving expansion. Her appointment will make the AEV Board an even stronger force for good in the venue sector and the wider event industry community.”