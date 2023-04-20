Top of Article

Renowned Brand Experience Agency Collaborate, based in Chichester on the South Coast, is proud to announce their latest campaign that showcases their creativity and passion for out-of-the-box thinking.

Inspired by the popular UK Podcast with Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe “Parenting Hell”, Collaborate launched a unique stunt that drew organic attention and exposure, while seamlessly connecting a passionate niche podcast audience to a culturally driven campaign.

At the heart of Collaborate’s campaign was the running joke on “Parenting Hell” that one of the presenters, Josh Widdicombe, is “not” stressed about turning 40 on April 8th. Collaborate cleverly capitalised on this trend by creating an eye-catching out-of-home campaign that brought attention to the niche reference, framed in a way that quoted the other presenter Rob Beckett, while linking back to their own work.

The campaign invited Josh to come and experience the hill climb at Goodwood Festival of Speed, which is Collaborate’s biggest event of the year and a prime opportunity to showcase their expertise in creating unforgettable brand experiences.

In addition to targeting Josh Widdicombe, Collaborate also included a public-facing campaign that gave people a chance to win tickets to Goodwood, further amplifying the exposure and engagement of the campaign. This innovative approach highlights Collaborate’s unique strategy of allowing their own personal passions within the team to guide their decision making, meaning there is a constant source of external inspiration that can come from anywhere.

“As a Brand Experience Agency, we understand the importance of treating ourselves as a client and showcasing our creativity and expertise,” said Ollie Biddle, Marketing & Content Manager at Collaborate. “We are big fans of the Podcast and with this campaign, we wanted to demonstrate that leading with a compelling idea can be a game-changer in today’s competitive landscape. By seamlessly weaving in cultural aspects of a popular podcast, we were able to capture attention and create a buzz while showcasing our capabilities. This wasn’t about waiting for the right client to take it up as an idea, it was about doing something just because we believe it is a fun idea.”

With tracking software installed in the campaign, Collaborate could see a 57% engagement rate in the campaign that was viewed over 50,000 times throughout the single day in London. “Heat mapping is a non-negotiable in our client facing campaigns, so it was an interesting experiment to report on our own ROI for this stunt.”

Collaborate has a proven track record of creating successful experiences for global brands, and their latest campaign is yet another example of their innovative and strategic approach to marketing. By leveraging current trends and cultural references, Collaborate has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

To learn more about Collaborate and their innovative campaigns, visit their website at www.collboraborateglobal.com or follow them on social media @collaborateglobal.

Advertisement Feature