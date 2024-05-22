2024 Event Technology Awards Now Open for Entries

Recognising Excellence in Event Tech Innovation

The highly anticipated 2024 Event Technology Awards are officially open for entries. For many years, these prestigious awards have celebrated the remarkable achievements of event tech innovators, and this year promises to be no different.

Event technology companies from around the globe are encouraged to submit their entries and showcase their groundbreaking solutions. The Event Technology Awards offer a unique platform to gain well-deserved recognition within the industry and beyond.

Key Dates:

Entries Open: Now

Entry Deadline: 31st July 2024

Winners Announced: 20th November 2024, following Day One of Event Tech Live London

“Each year, we are thrilled to see the incredible advancements and innovations that are shaping the future of event technology,” said Adam Parry, Co-Founder of the Event Technology Awards. “We look forward to honoring the creative minds and cutting-edge technologies that are driving our industry forward.”

To participate, companies can visit the Event Technology Awards website and follow the entry submission guidelines. The awards cover a broad spectrum of categories, allowing companies of all sizes and specialties to highlight their contributions.

For more information on the Event Technology Awards and to submit your entry, please visit https://eventtechnologyawards.co.uk/eventtechnologyawards2024/en/page/home