We are hiring: Marketing Manager

Event Industry News | Event Tech Live | Event Sustainability Live

Base Location: Retford, Nottinghamshire – Hybrid Working DOE

Employment Type: Full time – Permanent Contract

Salary: £28,000 to £35,000 DOE

Role Overview:

We are looking for an experienced Marketing Manager to join our team. The successful candidate will create and execute comprehensive marketing strategies aimed at maximising event visibility, visitor acquisition, sponsorship, and partnership engagement. You would work closely with our Sales & Marketing Director to deliver this marketing strategy. That said we’re looking for someone with confidence and highly relevant prior experience at Marketing Manager level to autonomously lead these campaigns.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and implement the marketing strategy and campaigns for Event Tech Live, Event Sustainability Live & the Event Tech Awards

Solely focus on these events, delivering targeted and impactful marketing initiatives.

Craft compelling, persuasive copy across various marketing channels.

Manage and optimise website content for user engagement and conversion.

Create and manage detailed social media campaigns across platforms like LinkedIn, X, and other channels, utilising community marketing techniques to maximise reach and engagement.

Maintain an engaging presence on organic social media, building community and interacting with key audiences.

Collaborate closely with designers to produce impactful visual content.

Develop strong relationships with industry associations and media partners to enhance event exposure.

Qualifications & Experience:

Demonstrable experience in conference, exhibition, or B2B event marketing at marketing manager level.

Strong ability to independently strategize and execute marketing campaigns for events.

Expertise in managing social media campaigns across platforms like LinkedIn, X, and others.

Excellent copywriting skills for creating engaging content.

Experience in partnership management, capable of nurturing and expanding association and commercial partnerships.

Proficient in multiple marketing channels and tools, ensuring effective campaign execution.

Strong organisational and project management skills.

What We Offer:

20 Days Holiday Per Annum plus 8 statutory public holidays

1 Additional Paid Holiday for your Birthday

Christmas Eve Paid Holiday

Pension Scheme

Application Process:

Interested candidates are invited to submit their C.V. please email to kizzy@eventindustrynews.com

Interviews will be conducted in-person at our offices Retford, Nottinghamshire.

We are looking for a candidate to ideally start mid-June / July.