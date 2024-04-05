International Production Professionals to meet at EPFE 24

International Production professionals will meet in Hungary for EPFE24, for the 9th edition, on October 28th at the Budapest Arena.

There are changes afoot this year, with tickets on sale from April 2nd. A new name has been announced that is Event Production Forum Europe which see’s the acronym updated to reflect the growth of EPFE internationally.

Founder Carl A H Martin states:

“It is with pride we confirm that Europe’s leading event production conference is returning with a move to an earlier slot in the calendar. We have evolved from being Eastern European centric, to reflect that we now have international delegates from as far afield as Dubai to Dublin, Madrid to Manchester, Helsinki to Istanbul, even Sydney to Sau Paulo.

“It’s with gratitude we see our wonderfully supportive sponsors returning, with EPS, Continest, Visual Europe Group, GD Staff, TIXA and Budapest SportArena all reconfirming their sponsorship. We are also thrilled to welcome another new Gold sponsor, High Rise GmbH.”

The shortage of skills across the sector and attracting new talent was one of the hot topics at EPFE 2023, which this years’ event is concentrating on once again, Carl contines:

“This year we will, responding to a suggestion made at the last event, encouraging delegates to bring a young (or old) colleague who are new to the industry with them. We will also be inviting local schools, colleges and universities to send students who have an interest in events. There is a lot of great information shared within the conference and it’s a marvellous opportunity to network for people wanting to get careers in event production.

“To encourage these younger ones there will be a reduced ticket price, which is largely thanks to our sponsors’ support, which allows us to retain ticket pricing at a very sensible rate.

It has been confirmed that the ever-popular ‘Dinosaur Session’ that closes the day will feature Britannia Row Production’s founders, Bryan Grant and Mike Lowe, divulging tales from yesteryear.

The format of the day will remain the same, with industry expert speakers to be announced for the other three panels.

Carl concludes:

“We pride ourselves in attracting the leaders in their subjects from very diverse, national and international backgrounds. As usual we’ll continue to encourage interaction throughout the day, by delegates getting involved, from the very start, in every panel.”

The traditional evening continuation of the day brings delegates together for free food and drink for a few hours. Always a popular and enjoyable time allowing everyone to catch up in a relaxed venue and let off a bit of steam!