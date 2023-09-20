In the spotlight: Neptunus’ new circular event structure

Innovation is important in the event industry. Surprising audiences every year and going beyond the standard. With that, events continue to astound and surprise their audiences. That is why Neptunus Structures is constantly developing new event structures. In recent years, this has already showcased the Salacia, Alure Globe Giant and the award-winning Poseidon. In 2022, Neptunus introduced the Alure Globe Dome, which will be presented in the UK for the first time at the Showman’s Show on 18 and 19 October.

Ben Keast, Managing Director of Neptunus Ltd: “This is a unique structure for the events sector which can really create an impact and can be used for experiential events, product launches, VIP areas at festivals, presentations, an eye-catching reception space and many more possibilities. It’s immensely adaptable.”

The circular Alure Globe Dome is a unique structure that has a clear span of 20 metres with 314 square metres floor area and can be built with side wall heights of 3.85 to 5 metres. The free internal height in the middle ranges from 6.5 to 7.8 metres.

Ben Keast, Managing Director of Neptunus Ltd: “It’s vitally important to keep innovating and refreshing our offer to our clients. While the events sector in the UK remains strong, event goers are getting more selective with the events they attend. Consequently, suppliers need to ensure standards are high, budgets are met, and deadlines are reached whilst still making sure that an event stands out. This is why we are introducing a new product to our extensive temporary structure range: our new Alure Globe Dome that we are proud to be showcasing for the first time in the UK at the Showman’s Show.”

Research & Development

Neptunus has its own Research and Development department and is characterised by innovation. Neptunus was the first in the world to develop and build a tent with two and even three floors. Neptunus has a broad portfolio with event structures and buildings for high-end sport events, festivals and fairs all over the UK and Europe. For example, LTA cinch Championships, Royal Ascot, Eisteddfod, Boardmasters, Tomorrowland and Frieze Art Fair.

Besides event structures, Neptunus also develops temporary buildings for semi-permanent applications. The Evolution and Flexolution, are modular buildings that can be used for temporary sports halls, school buildings, showrooms or other applications. Last year Neptunus built multiple temporary buildings for several universities in the United Kingdom and the Daikin Centre for the new BBC Earth Experience in London.

About Neptunus

Founded over 85 years ago, Neptunus remains a family-run business known for the creativity and innovation of its temporary structures. With a head office in The Netherlands and divisions in the UK, Belgium, Germany, France, Poland and Austria, Neptunus has a proven track record in the design, manufacture and delivery of all types of temporary buildings and event structures. Neptunus Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Neptunus BV based in The Netherlands. Its UK operation is located in Swan Valley, Northampton, where the company has purpose-built offices, storage and maintenance facilities. Neptunus has over 250,000 square metres of high-quality structures in a wide range of styles.

Sponsored Content