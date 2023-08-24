Hallgruppen to exhibit at The Showman’s Show 2023. Stand 1D50

Hallgruppen install buildings worldwide, are well established & known in seven countries and are now operating across the full UK & Ireland. From a relatively new name here we will quickly emerge as a giant – quite simply we have the best product, commercial terms, people and service.

We provide temporary and permanent demountable buildings adapted to all industries, locations & applications: we Cover Anything Anywhere!

Industrial use buildings are our core business: we can install a clear-span building extremely quickly (usually just days) on an existing hardstanding or new site, greatly reducing the costs and lead-time compared to other solutions, suppliers and conventional build methods. From simple standalone structures, extensions or buildings linked to others, we offer small to enormous span and height buildings configured as required – and offer several aspects of product detail and commercial terms that represent genuine USPs.

Fabric covered aluminium-framed buildings are quickest, easiest, cheapest – and perform surprisingly well, but many require a steel exterior and we can help with both. Aluminium for speed and flexibility, steel frame for longevity, strength & possibility to go huge and/or highly bespoke.

But we also make event structures and carry a leading range of event furniture, like our full range, offering for purchase or rental, for as long or short as needed.

We’re at the Showmans Show to meet Event Industry professionals and rental companies – we hope to introduce our events range & offer (including “rentals for renters”) but also to promote our industrial structures to partner up and supply those marquee rental companies, for example, who find customers for those Temporary Buildings amongst their contacts and local marketing.

It’s definitely worth speaking to Hallgruppen when looking for new facilities – or a quick cheap way to extend rental stock to take on extra work whilst minimising costs!

Sponsored Content