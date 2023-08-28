Steeldeck Rentals Ltd provides, builds, and installs bespoke temporary staging and seating solutions across the UK. Steeldeck specialises in delivering tailor made, safe, and innovative, custom-built structures in a diverse range of venues and spaces for any type of event. Our original Steeldeck product is trusted and unrivalled in range, versatility and strength and a sustainable product which aligns with our aims for net zero by 2030.

For nearly 30 years, Steeldeck and its Rentals operations and services has provided bespoke installations for theatres, festivals, conferences, exhibitions, schools, sports, fashion, broadcasting, and music industries. Established in 1996, the original Steeldeck platform has a load capacity of 7.5kn/m2 and its distinctive ‘wiggle’ truss frame and corner posts add extra strength and durability.

Our personable team can quickly respond to last-minute requests, adapt easily, and effectively work within tight time constraints. We have the capability to construct at any time of the day throughout the week. With our expert technical proficiency and the presence of dedicated, experienced senior staff on location, we will successfully manage the project from start to finish. As the leading supplier for intricate and bespoke staging and seating installations, our flexible approach gives us the edge to tackle design and construction challenges that align with our unique structure, distinguishing us from other imitations of Steeldeck.

Our product is the most recognisable in the market. We hold the largest stock of Steeldeck in the UK in a full range of sizes, which means we are the go-to supplier for staging. We provide bespoke platforms for the biggest events at short notice. Steeldeck comes in a range of shapes and sizes; everything from a 2’x1’ to an 8’x4′, including circles and triangles, making it easy to achieve complex set ups and innovative designs. We stock a range of LiteDeck, a staging system that is lightweight, versatile, and suitable for most events.

Staging

We provide custom staging for any occasion, indoors and outdoors and at any size. This includes catwalk hire for fashion shows, stages for music festivals, car displays, conferences, unique events, or school performances as well as camera and lighting platforms for film, TV, photography, and theatre. What really sets us apart is our creative approach; whilst we can provide dry hire staging, our expert team can lead the design, build, and install a complete stage and seating set-up.

From brand activations and installations under flyovers, to stages on floating pontoons at Kew Gardens and a rowing lake on the roof at Selfridges, we are used to creating the weird and wonderful whilst being safe and secure. We love the challenge of this kind of work and relish the opportunity to help deliver the vision.

Seating

We provide a wide range of seating hire solutions including tiered, flat floor and circular seating solutions. We supply temporary seating across the UK and Europe for fashion events, schools, conferences, exhibitions, theatre, music, festivals, film, and TV. With the flexibility of a Steeldeck platform underneath, we can create almost any seating structure to maximise available space and create a comfortable viewing experience, and all our seats are a generous 500mm wide, rather than the standard 450mm.

Custom design is where our expertise unquestionably outshines. By constructing our sub-structure with our Steeldeck and utilising our extensive range of legs bracing and other accessories equipment, we have the unique ability to build seating structures with exceptional precision, even in challenging and confined spaces. We can navigate around obstacles, such as columns with bespoke infills and we can even create the feel of a curved amphitheatre.

We’re experts in our field and one of the UK’s leading staging companies and can build entirely bespoke event seating within all three dimensions: tier height, seating depth and row length. We design custom seating to work with spatial, budget and time restrictions.

Our passionate and approachable team based in our London and Manchester operational offices are an exceptional credit to the growth of Steeldeck Rentals. Our team’s unwavering dedication to surpassing client expectations, coupled with the exceptional quality of our products, and priority given to health and safety, has earned us a reputation that exceeds the expectations of our customers.

We pride ourselves on our customer service and aim to respond within 24 hours. For further information, please call us on 020 7833 2031 or email us at rentals@steeldeck.co.uk.

