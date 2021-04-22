The tools share data with each other to streamline event organizer operations.

Eventact virtual event platform

The platform provides a wide range of options and flexibility in designing the experience for remote attendees. All the features of the platform can be customized and branded to match the design of the event.

All emails can be customized, personalized, tailored, and sent from a custom domain. Optional 3D lobby and 3D exhibition booths can provide a familiar interface to participants.

Advertisement

Halls, Online stages and breakout rooms

Speakers and attendees share live video feeds and presentations in the app.

Organizers can play pre-recorded lectures as a real-time live stream simulation. They can do this on the platform without using any external streaming tools. Live speakers can appear alongside pre-recorded streams played.

Organizers can also broadcast content from external sources such as VMIX, OBX, restream studio, Vimeo, Zoom, YouTube, and Facebook through the platform. External contact can be the main stage video or appear alongside live speakers.

During the event, organizers through a back-office interface control the action in real-time. Organizers can bring in videos, audio, images, and information popups to the stage. Approve or block video streams from speakers or attendees. Monitor chats, delete posts, or select to pre-approve posts before publication.

Organizers can move attendees from one hall to the other, send messages, and monitor and assist specific participants.

Engagement

Q&A – The platforms allow participants to video record their questions. Send text questions in private or in public. Organizers can select and play the most relevant questions on stage for the speaker to reply.

Polls – Speakers and organizers can create and post applying image-based live polls.

Chats – Chats can be moderated

Emojis – reaction bar allow participants to express non-verbal emotions as a group.

Networking

Participants can update their profile, exchange messages, and (pre-)schedule on-site or online meetings.

Event planners have full control over scheduled meetings. Organizers can configure the system to allow specific meetings. Like allowing hosted buyers to meet with exhibitors or block meetings of suppliers and exhibitors.

Abstract Management

Organizing scientific conferences? Eventact abstract management module can streamline many of the operations.

E-posters are an important part of virtual scientific conferences. Authors can now live present their posters from a remote location using the virtual event platform. Attendees can view posters and interact with the authors online. Send questions and discuss the posters with other attendees.

Abstract submissions. Abstract Reviewing. The abstract-based program, and publish in the app or on the event website.

Trade-show

organizers can create interactive floor plans and a searchable directory of exhibitors. Exhibitors and sponsors can manage their online profiles and upload videos, pictures, and digital brochures to their virtual booth. Exhibitors can download the leads collected online or in-person during the event.

Website

The built-in website builder makes it easy to create an event website with all features such as program, speakers, exhibitors, ticket information, and registration. With all the information already in the system, setting up an event website is a breeze.

Pricing

The license fees are based on the number of registrations. An introductory pricing plan including virtual event hosting, registration, networking, and website builder for virtual or hybrid events starts at $125 for up to 200 registrations. Eventact does not charge any additional fee for paid tickets using existing payment gateways.

SPONSORED CONTENT