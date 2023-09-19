When an event is in full swing, it can be difficult to engage with attendees meaningfully amidst the noise of crowds, content schedules, and competitor activity. But have no fear, Barmotion is here to help!

We understand the importance of making an exceptional first impression. With over a decade of experience in the events, marketing, and hospitality sectors, we offer full-turnkey solutions tailored to your hospitality and branding needs – helping you stand out from the crowd.

But what makes Barmotion a superhero supplier?

Our ‘Rock Star’ Team.

Energetic, helpful and always ready to go above and beyond, our ‘Rock Star’ baristas are our superheroes. Practised in delivering various food and refreshments easily and efficiently, they get the job done regardless of turnaround times. Whether the event runs as planned or unexpected changes occur, Barmotion’s ‘Rock Stars’ can-do attitude and adaptability ensure exceptional standards at every given opportunity; they personalise time with attendees through engaging conversations, meaningful connections and delicious treats – all wrapped up in our trademark smile.

Delicious Treats

Nothing gets people talking like good food; it has always been a powerful way to bring people together. Like food, events help attendees bond by facilitating discussions about shared experiences and interests. So why not combine the two? There is no better way to connect businesses with their audience than by providing high-quality refreshments. That is why we offer more than just coffee, with a wide range of options, including,

Lolly Waffles

Raw Juice

Popcorn

Gelato

Smoothies

And more!

While our options are delicious, what makes our selection stand out from the rest is the science we use to optimise the experience. Whether your attendees need a boost to get through the next content session or want to relax after a busy event, our products are carefully selected to maximise engagement.

Hospitality On The Move

Our mobile hospitality solutions bring a whole new level of flexibility and convenience to events. With the ability to move around and adapt to different settings, we’re able to personalise our services around your event’s exact needs and maximise exposure for your brand. Whether it’s a conference, exhibition, or roadshow, mobile hospitality ensures that refreshments are always within reach, making the event experience more enjoyable.

Custom Branding Solutions

To bring the experience together, your brand is encapsulated in every enjoyable conversation and delectable snack.

From the counters to the cups matching your corporate identity, our fully branded hospitality package has everything you need to immerse your attendees in the experience. Ensuring that they leave with your brand at the top of their minds and (quite literally) in their hands.

Conclusion

Barmotion is committed to assisting businesses in creating lasting impressions that extend beyond the event by maximising the time attendees spend with your brand. By providing top-notch food and exceptional customer service, we ensure that everything runs smoothly so that you can focus on your work with the assurance that we will take care of everything else.

That’s what makes us a superhero supplier.

If you would like to learn more about how Bamotion can boost your presence at your next event or expo, call 02382 124 570 or email us at info@barmotion.co.uk.

Sponsored Content