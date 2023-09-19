Established in 1997, Lightmedia Displays have a wide range of LED screens for both outdoor and indoor events, encompassing modular and mobile screens. LMD boasts a diverse fleet of truck-mounted screens, ranging from 12sqm to 45sqm, complete with dedicated production suites and generators. Additionally, Lightmedia possesses over 100sqm of cutting-edge 3.9mm modular LED screens with exceptional pixel pitch.

Lightmedia Displays Ltd has a first-class reputation as one of the world leaders in BIG SCREEN technology, for both LED screen rental and sales. We provide screens to many prestigious events around the world, from BBC’s coverage of the Olympics opening and closing ceremonies, Cup of Nations in Ghana, to Live 8 and sporting events too numerous to list.

• Music/Festivals/Concerts

• Outdoor & Indoor Sports Events

• Indoor Conferences/Exhibitions

• Outdoor Promotions

• Corporate Events

Our team have a wide range of experience in the live events industry, and we provide a highly professional service at the most competitive price available. We provide a complete production service providing cameras, camera operators, vision mixers & directors with extensive event experience.

Lightmedia offer a full range of supporting services, meaning that we can offer a complete solution, whatever your requirements. Our website is updated regularly with the latest projects and events which we have completed and contains a wealth of information regarding the products and services we offer.

Contact Details:

London | Leeds

For general enquiries: please call 0333 600 6000

or email sales@lightmedia.co.uk

www.lightmedia.co.uk

*WE GUARANTEE NOT TO BE BEATEN ON PRICE, IF YOU ALREADY HAVE A COMPARATIVE LIKE FOR LIKE QUOTE WE WILL BEAT IT AND THAT’S A GUARANTEE!