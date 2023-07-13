Apps to enhance an Event – Permeet

Top of Article

Permeet is the Ultimate digital companion in Event planning. This revolutionary event planning app is designed to simplify organizing personal events: birthdays, baby showers, or just random hangouts with your Friends & Familly, transforming it from a stressful task into a fun & interesting experience.

With Permeet, planning becomes a breeze – setting the Date & Location, arranging Seating Charts and defining the Event Timeline has never been easier! This app takes care of every detail: it helps you pick the Dress Code, create and share Wish Lists, set the Menu and many more! As the full-circle party planning assistant, Permeet offers an easy-to-use Invitation Maker feature, allowing you to create personalized and elegant designs, and truly stand out with those.

Permeet’s Media Storage captures every precious moment from your event and stores it, making memories easily accessible at any time.

In addition to being a powerful party planning app, Permeet makes communication easier with Group Chats and Polls & Questions features, allowing guests to engage with each other even before the event. The Invitation Maker adds a unique touch to your event. The moment your Guests receive their Invite, they’re already part of the experience. Permeet is a Unique event planning app that stands unmatched in the market, covering all the necessary functions to Organize Events from start to finish in just one place – making it much Faster and Less Stressful than it used to be.

