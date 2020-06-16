Trinity House is the working home of the General Lighthouse Authority and the Corporation of Trinity House, a registered charity dedicated to providing education, support and welfare to the seafaring community. It is located on Tower Hill, a short walk from the underground station and stands behind a distinctive cobbled railed pavement which has starred in several films and TV productions. Providing direct views of the Tower of London, the Georgian exterior also overlooks the expansive Trinity Square Gardens.

Court Room

Luncheon Room

Gardens

Library

Behind the building’s imposing neo-classical façade, designed by Samuel Wyatt in 1794, are five elegant banqueting and conference rooms. The oval-shaped Library is the venue’s most spacious room seating up to 130 (180 standing) and features a minstrels’ gallery and beautiful 16th and 17th stained glass windows. The room offers a dramatic view of the Tower of London and houses a fascinating collection of antique silver. Accommodating up to 130 standing and 60 seated, the south-facing Court room is dominated by a spectacular allegorical blue trompe l’oeil ceiling. Three smaller chambers (the Luncheon, Reading and Pepys rooms) provide excellent break-out rooms to the Library and Court rooms. Featuring a spacious Reception Hall leading to an unusual twin-curved staircase, Trinity House showcases many remarkable maritime artefacts – including the brass bell from the Royal Yacht Britannia – that bear testament to the prominent role it has played in the nation’s maritime history.

In its 200-year history the building has welcomed royalty, prime ministers and Lords of the Admiralty and is today managed by Deputy Master Captain Ian McNaught. Reflecting the ongoing patronage of the Crown, the Master of the Corporation is HRH The Princess Royal, filling a role held in former centuries by, among others, the diarist Samuel Pepys, the Duke of Wellington, William Pitt and, more recently, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

Contact Details:

+44 (0) 20 7481 6900

venue.enquiries@trinityhouse.co.uk

www.trinityhouse.co.uk