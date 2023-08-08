Indie singer-songwriter Casey Lowry will headline a number of gigs nationwide to kick off the relationship

Tickets can be won via Coke Zero or Coke Zero Cherry promotional materials in Co-op stores

Music Venue Trust and Coca Cola have announced a new partnership that will see the drinks brand support the grassroots music community from August 2023.

The first activity will involve a series of gigs organised by Music Venue Trust, the charity that represents over 900 UK grassroots music venues (GMVs). MVT have secured Cheshire-born

indie-pop singer-songwriter Casey Lowry to headline a run of 13 shows starting at Moles in Bath on September 27th 2023 and ending on October 23rd at Camden’s KOKO.

Wed 27-Sep Bath – Moles

Thu 28-Sep Hitchin – Club 85

Sat 30-Sep Scunthorpe – Café Indie

Sun 01-Oct Sunderland – Independent

Mon 02-Oct Dunfermline – PJ Molloys

Tue 03-Oct York – The Crescent Community Venue

Thu 05-Oct Huddersfield – The Parrish

Fri 06-Oct Wolverhampton – Newhampton Arts Centre

Wed 18-Oct Brighton – Patterns

Thu 19-Oct Guildford – The Boileroom

Fri 20-Oct Bournemouth – Madding Crowd

Sat 21-Oct Swansea – The Bunkhouse

Mon 23-Oct London – KOKO

Casey Lowry said; “If it wasn’t for grassroots music venues, I wouldn’t have a career in music. They provide a springboard for every emerging artist and keep the culture alive. Having Coca-Cola on board with MVT will have a huge impact on keeping these awesome indie venues alive and helping the next wave of music come through. We should celebrate this! It’s a huge deal and I feel honoured to be playing.”

For a chance to Win Tickets, go into any Co-op, buy a 500ml Coke Zero or Coke Zero Cherry and scan the QR code on the in-store display. The promotion ends on 22nd August.

Paul Hiskens, Associate Director Partnerships & Sponsorships at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners GB said: “Coca-Cola has a wealth of historical involvement in music and this summer has seen us give music fans a number of epic experiences at festivals across Europe. But we recognise that the festival artists of tomorrow need to play in the grassroot venues of today and by partnering with Music Venue Trust we will help support the venues in a number of ways moving forward.

In our first activity we have funded a series of gigs to allow venues to raise funds, alongside giving fans of Coke Zero an unforgettable night out – and hope that they continue to support these venues ongoing, as we will”

Mark Davyd, CEO of MVT, said: This is the start of an incredibly important partnership with Coca Cola which we hope will bring support to grassroots music venues right across the country. Every local community deserves access to an excellent live music experience right on their doorstep. This project demonstrates how MVT can work with great partners to make that happen and keep music live right across the UK.