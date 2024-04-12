Multilearning: Finalist at the Event Technology Awards US & Canada

Multilearning has changed the format of meetings worldwide by introducing the concept of Oral ePoster Sessions which has helped hundreds of medical and scientific meeting organizers successfully transition from paper posters to sustainable digital poster solutions.

Our software uses informative digital signage and touchscreen technology to increase presentation and engagement opportunities during meetings without altering scientific programs.

Oral ePoster sessions expand the dissemination of scientific knowledge in an environmentally aware manner. By replacing printed posters with digital alternatives, thousands of trees are saved, space requirements are reduced, and energy consumption is drastically decreased.

The unique selling point (USP) of our technology is the simultaneous display of session information on hundreds of touch screens, notifying participants which authors will speak, at what time, and on which screens.

This call to action generates high traffic within the venue and enables authors to present in a coordinated manner, supported by features that streamline their presentation. It transforms the way meetings take place, encourages increased participation from both presenters and attendees, and significantly reduces no-shows, thereby fostering a more structured and engaging information-sharing environment.

Once the session begins, authors present full-featured posters using an interactive display, enhanced for easy viewing. Furthermore, the zoom-in feature on poster sections optimizes readability, enabling authors to engage larger audiences than previously possible during traditional paper poster presentations.

Additionally, digital posters promote inclusivity by increasing accessibility for individuals with limited mobility, allowing them to browse and present to their peers on a screen adjusted to their height.

Finally, once the sessions end, attendees may continue to freely browse posters on available touch screens or within the meeting app, thanks to a full integration with 3rd-party vendors or on the 24-7 online full-featured poster gallery.

We’re thrilled to be selected as a finalist for the Event Technology ¨Best Sustainable Tech Solution¨ Award 2024! Being recognized among the top contenders is a testament to our team’s dedication and innovation to sustainable education. We’re incredibly grateful for this honor and want to extend a huge THANK YOU to all our clients and supporters!

