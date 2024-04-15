Newmarket Racecourse

Nestled within the scenic Suffolk/Cambridgeshire countryside, Newmarket Racecourses’ Rowley Mile offers a picturesque setting for a diverse range of team activities. With vast outdoor space and extensive grounds, our venue provides the perfect backdrop for engaging, challenging, and enjoyable experiences with your team.

At Newmarket Racecourses, we pride ourselves on our exceptional conferencing facilities and impressive catering services, ensuring that your away day is nothing short of extraordinary. Whether you’re planning a team-building event, a corporate retreat, or a fun-filled day out, we have a plethora of incredible activities designed to entertain and challenge all team members.

From traditional team-building exercises to unique and thrilling challenges, our venue caters to a wide range of preferences and interests. Whether you’re looking to boost teamwork, foster communication, or simply enjoy some relaxation time with your colleagues, Newmarket Racecourses has something for everyone.

With our extensive grounds, both smaller and larger teams are welcome to experience the excitement and camaraderie of the Home of Horseracing. Our dedicated team will work closely with you to tailor your away day to your specific needs and preferences, ensuring a memorable and rewarding experience for all.

Don’t overlook the opportunity to host your company day out at Newmarket Racecourses. With our stunning countryside location, exceptional facilities, and diverse range of activities, we guarantee an unforgettable day filled with fun, excitement, and team bonding. Join us at Newmarket Racecourses and discover why we’re the perfect destination for your next corporate event.

Contact Details:

01638 675300

Newmarket.conferences@thejockeyclub.co.uk

https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/newmarket/venue-hire/what-we-do/outdoor-events/