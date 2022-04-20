Job Opportunity: Sales Administrator

COMPANY: One World Rental

TYPE: Full-Time

LOCATION: Central London

About the job

One World IT Rental is an international brand with 9 Locations across 7 Countries. A fast growing company with ambitions to become the largest short term IT rental company in the world for business and social events. OWR provides technology for corporate events and is looking for a friendly, proactive Sales administrator, who has good experience working with international, corporate clients in a very fast paced office environment. Our vast client list include leading financial institutes, UN, NATO, Glastonbury, NHS, Disney, Formula 1 and many more.

The Sales administrator position is full time and permanent basis based at our Offices in Woodford, London. We are looking for professional individuals who would like fast track progression with the drive and ambition to establish themselves and evolve within the business.

This is sales administrator role with no cold calling, but processing orderings for existing and returning key clients. The sales administrator be exceptionally organised in their day to day working routine and have exceptional attention to detail. Working across multiple systems to ensure the complete sales cycle in a time sensitive manner.

The successful applicant will have exception telephone and writing skills.

This is a unique role in a global company who offer a niche service. This role will suit someone who is outgoing and able to manage a very busy workload, multi-task and work flawlessly under pressure.

Responsibilities:

Provide quotes, issue contracts and invoices

Answering calls in a timely manner and respond to emails in a busy mailbox promptly.

Clarify details with clients and project stakeholders.

Email correspondence

Ensuring customer issues are handled with the utmost professionalism and care.

Creating miscellaneous invoices/credit notes

Answering incoming calls in a professional manner and communicating effectively with Sales Team both in the UK and in our overseas offices

Provide excellent customer service to all customers.

Maintain and keep up to date with product knowledge and be technically aware

Supporting other team members

Supporting Customer services issues

prioritise and problem solving in time sensitive situations

work under pressure

This is a fantastic opportunity to join an expanding business and to be a key part of a dedicated global sales team. Confidence in working independently is essential.