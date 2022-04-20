Job Opportunity: Operations Coordinator

COMPANY: One World Rental

EMPLOYMENT TYPE: Full-Time

LOCATION: Central London

About the job

One World IT Rental is an international brand with 9 Locations across 7 Countries. OWR provides technology for corporate events and is looking for a friendly (and fierce!), proactive Operations & Logistics Coordinators / Controllers who have good experience working in b2b operations and logistics in a very fast paced office environment.

This is also a great opportunity for an individual with a passion for operations and logistics who has a medium to long term view to relocate to one of our 9 international offices.

One World Rental is looking for a friendly, self-motivated, and professional go-getter to join a growing operations and logistics team, be responsible for processing orders, clarifying details, liaising internally to ensure seamless execution of projects, and coordinating multiple projects simultaneously, coordinating projects and have a business all-rounder approach in ensuring sales and operations administration is handled.

This is a Global Operations position located at the One World Rental London HQ in Woodford, E18 1HB.

This is a highly multi-faceted role and will require someone who is exceptionally organised in their day to day working routine and have exceptional attention to detail working across multiple systems to ensure the complete events cycle. The successful applicant will have exceptional telephone and writing skills. The Events Industry is an exceedingly exciting arena to be a part of, especially as the world begins to open up again – this role will not be suitable for those that are not ready to roll their sleeves up, provide solutions, and make it happen!

This is a very unique role in a company who offer a very niche event technology service. This role will suit someone who is outgoing and able to manage a very busy workload, multi-task and excel under pressure.

Responsibilities:

Ensuring the safe and timely pick-up and delivery of shipments.

Oversee projects, deliveries, and events both domestically and internationally.

Basic in-house admin for operational purposes.

Ensure hardware, people and project resources are aligned as per needs

Clarify details with clients and project stakeholders.

Booking flights/hotels and transport for team members

Work with courier companies and logistics administration

Email correspondence

Supporting other team members

Supporting Customer Services issues

Prioritise and problem solving in time sensitive situations

Improving current Logistical processes and suggesting solutions for improvement

Requirements:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills – it is essential you are a confident telephone speaker!

Permission to work full time in the UK, A valid Passport and fully Vaccinated status

Solid organizational skills, including multitasking and time-management

Previous international and local logistics experience in sea and air freight is a plus

Strong client-facing and teamwork skills

Degree educated

IT background is a plus but not essential

Adaptable and calm under pressure

Be able to manage time sensitive deliveries

Problem solving

This is a fantastic opportunity to join an expanding business and to be a key part of a dedicated team. Confidence in working independently is essential. Full time position of up to 45 hours a week as per project/event needs.

For more information, please apply directly. Benefits and Salary includes company smartphone, company laptop, travel opportunities, birthday off paid, plus others.

Job Type: Full-time, Permanent

Global operations Role.