Look no further if you’re seeking a dynamic and highly professional mobile hospitality partner for your next event or exhibition. Barmotion and its team of Rock Star baristas deliver an exciting, tailor-made range of mobile hospitality solutions designed with your attendees in mind.

A warm welcome and the offer of refreshments to visitors, guests and attendees can leave a lasting impression of your brand. We have over 12 years of experience creating the perfect hospitality experience for the brands we have worked with, from providing fully client-branded refreshments, snacks and handouts to branded bars, counters, cups, napkins, and almost anything to put your brand in their hands

What We Do

We work with you to create a hospitality solution that makes you stand out from the crowd and boosts your brand’s presence by seamlessly integrating it into our food and drink bars, serving everything from;

Juices

Shakes

Coffee

Ice Cream

And much, much more!

You can place your brand straight into your audience’s hands and directly in their eye line while they enjoy delicious treats made from the highest quality ingredients, using industry-leading equipment!

Because we understand the importance of delegate, visitor and attendee engagement and the value of creating a memorable first impression, all our hospitality services are staffed by our Barmotion ‘Rock Stars’, a highly trained and experienced crew who go above and beyond for our clients!



By crafting personalised interactions and experiences, our team will ensure that every visitor leaving your stand or event will take your brand and its message with them.

What’s Next?

Let us become an extension of your brand and promote your business through our services – Get in touch at info@barmotion.co.uk or call 02382 124 570.

Contact Details:

9 Bonhill Street

London

EC2A 4DJ

023 8212 4570

info@barmotion.co.uk

https://barmotion.co.uk