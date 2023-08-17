Event Sustainability Live secures Sustainable Furniture Partner

Not Your Every Day (NYED) will be the Sustainable Furniture Partner at Event Sustainability Live (ESL), providing designer tables, chairs and much more to the show’s Central Lounge.

A start-up business, albeit one with a 6,500sq ft warehouse in Harlow, Essex and 2,500 pieces for hire, NYED’s mission statement is all about leaving a lighter environmental footprint without ever compromising on design or quality.

Made from plastic waste, hemp, and other natural, biodegradable materials, NYED’s furniture sits perfectly with a show committed to leading by example.

Ryan Walker, Managing Director at NYED: “Sustainability is at the very core of our offering. It’s not a layer we’ve added to our business, it’s rooted in our entire existence. From the products we buy to the practices we adopt, it’s everything to us. It’s therefore an absolute no brainer to be working in partnership with Event Sustainability Live which shares so many of our values.

“At ESL in November, we’ll be showcasing some of the world’s most sustainably designed furniture, produced by some of Europe’s most innovate manufacturers. We can’t wait to show the events industry what we’ve been up to and make our presence at the show one to be remembered.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Sustainability Live, says: “The furniture that rolls in and out of shows has long been built to last, it has to be by its very nature. A company like NYED, sourcing and making equally durable top quality, fixtures, with an onus on sustainability, is the perfect step on.

“I’m delighted ESL will be working with such a dynamic, inventive business. New legs to the ‘getting around the table’ cliché!”

Event Sustainability Live is at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th of November.

https://eventsustainabilitylive.com