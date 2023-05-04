Top of Article

allpoints, now the leading specialist events consultancy, has announced its rapid expansion to meet the increasing demand for its services. To facilitate this growth, the team has added four industry-leading senior consultants; Emma Sexton founder of Hands Down agency, Andy Dougan formerly Managing Director at Energy, Sharon Kersley, formerly Head of Events at Sky and Mike Ford, formerly Board Director at Touch Associates.

The new specialist consultants will be focusing on mergers and acquisiMons, US/UKI expansion for clients, strategic sales growth, brand strategy, people and performance, NED roles and operaMons.

Mike Ford commented: “The talent within all points is incredible, some of the best minds globally within the industry. To many, there has never been a more relevant Mme to seek senior support, especially for SME’s to help businesses ﬂourish at such a pivotal Mme in the market. Think of us as the board you CAN aﬀord.”

Max Fellows, Founder of allpoints said: “We are thrilled to welcome Emma, Andy, Sharon, and Mike to the team. Their skills and experience are invaluable assets that will help us elevate our capabiliMes and deliver even more for our clients. This expansion is a testament to our proven capabiliMes and industry appeMte, and we look forward to conMnuing to grow and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients and industry.”

With the expanded team, allpoints is now be[er equipped to provide holisMc business soluMons that cater to the unique needs of event businesses of all sizes across the events and creaMve industries.