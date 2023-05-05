Diversified Communications and GES lead on sustainable carpet

Top of Article

Diversified Communications have agreed a partnership with Global Experience Specialists, GES, to use the new, sustainably produced, Rewind carpet brand for the remainder of their 2023 shows. The move underlines the organiser’s commitment to producing more sustainable exhibitions but also its desire to not compromise over critical aspects of the visitor and exhibitor experience at their shows.

Diversified Communications will use the new sustainable designed carpets at Accountex, SITS, DCW, and GEO, which all take place this month. They will also roll out the product at Accountex Summit Manchester, Lunch, Commercial Kitchen, Casual Dining, London Design Fair and Coach & Bus, later in the year.

The Rewind carpet range is a zero-to-landfill alternative, taking 55% fewer carbon emissions to make and is manufactured completely latex-free. It does this by taking water out of the manufacturing process, thereby reducing the energy required in production by 85% less than traditional event carpets. Rewind is also recycled into a high-grade mono-recyclate which allows for easier recycling and a second life for the product. Finally, it is lighter than traditional cord carpet, so delivery capacity is increased, and transport emissions reduced.

The industry has seen some organisers chose to take carpet from the exhibition floor, in a bid to be more sustainable, but have found the event experience can be compromised for visitors and exhibitors. Rewind takes this compromise out of the equation, meaning the event can still have a high-quality feel, can benefit from brand colours and themes, and support wayfinding and zoning at the exhibition.

“This is a much needed innovation for the industry,” comments Nikki Morris, Head of Central Planning at GES. “Our job is to offer credible products to our clients to help create experiences, without compromise. Taking carpet away from the venue floor was never going to be a long-term solution for events and working with the team behind the Rewind product has been inspiring. We’re delighted that Diversified Communications are partnering with us to take the lead on this much more sustainable solution.”

“Attention to detail, including a premium designed ‘look and feel’ is one of the main USPs of Diversified’s events, and it’s something we are very proud of,” commented Helen Milton, Group Operations Director at Diversified Communications. At the same time, we care deeply about making events more sustainable and are working on ways across the business, and with our exhibitors and visitors, to ensure we minimise the carbon footprint from our events.

She continued, “Carpeting has been an important part of this conversation and we’re very aware of the compromise between having a great experience and wanting to be a more sustainable events company. For us, taking something as important as venue carpet away from the experience at UK venues is not an option. Instead, we need more innovation in this industry around problems like this and we’re pleased that GES has introduced us to Rewind, which has given us the alternative which will enable us not to compromise on the presentation of our events, yet support our commitment to make our events more sustainable for the future.”

Sponsored Content