AFAG extends cooperation with ADITUS

The collaboration between AFAG Messen und Ausstellungen GmbH and ADITUS GmbH is expanding further, following the success of over 70 joint events in under nine years. With the signing of a new framework contract, ADITUS will provide AFAG with its registration, admission, and smart technology services for an additional six years. As a result, ADITUS will continue to serve as a reliable partner to AFAG for all their trade shows until 2029.

Continuity through Innovation and Quality

In autumn 2014, AFAG enlisted the services of ADITUS for registration and admission for the first time. The inaugural joint event was Consumenta and its affiliated events. Since then, ADITUS has effectively organized over 70 events for AFAG. The year 2022 marked a significant milestone in their collaboration, as they successfully hosted ten events across various trade show venues in Germany, including Nuremberg, Augsburg, and Essen. The partnership is built on the pillars of reliability and continuous innovation, which led AFAG to enter into a new framework contract for the next six years. Sebastian Grein, COO of ADITUS GmbH, considers this decision to be a “special compliment as it demonstrates AFAG’s commitment to maintaining a long-standing customer relationship”.

High-Level Cooperation

AFAG has successfully combined innovation with its rich heritage, and its continuous efforts to renew and expand its portfolio have contributed to its growth. As an industry leader in digital solutions, AFAG embraced ADITUS’ Exhibitor Service Centre in 2019 for both B2B and B2C trade shows. This integration allowed AFAG to seamlessly incorporate exhibitors into their digital marketing strategies. “With their extensive industry knowledge and superior services, AFAG has distinguished itself among private organizers”, as highlighted by Grein.

However, it’s not just ADITUS that recognizes AFAG’s expertise. The managing directors of AFAG, Henning and Thilo Könicke, share a similar confidence in their choice: “ADITUS has consistently proven to be a reliable and trustworthy partner. It’s evident that ADITUS consistently develops and offers advancements for the sector. With ADITUS as our sparring partner, we tackle challenges together.”

ADITUS looks forward to continuing its successful cooperation with AFAG, as well as its ongoing commitment to providing the exhibition and event industry with innovative solutions.