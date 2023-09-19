AI: Shaping the Future of Conferences

Event Industry News (EIN) launched the 2023 edition of The Conference Buyer’s Guide last week at the fabulous Business Design Centre. A panel of industry leaders took to the stage to discuss the significant impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on conferences, content production, marketing, operations, sales, and data analysis.

Matt Coyne from Waves Connects introduced the topics, setting the stage for an insightful conversation.

Panellist Haydn Gush of event marketing agency Tembo elaborated on how AI is revolutionising event planning, from curating agendas and speaker lineups to generating creative ideas for emails and social media.

Josh King of EMC3, fresh off his flight from SaaStr in San Francisco, shared his experience using AI for sales outreach and creating engaging post-event content, such as video summaries and short-form posts.

Adam Parry, co-founder of EIN and Event Tech Live, delved into how AI has been integrated into event technology workflows to streamline processes, engage with exhibitors and sponsors, analyse speaker performance, and make intelligent recommendations for attendees.

The panellists also addressed the challenges and considerations related to AI.

Haydn emphasised the need for marketers to master instructions or prompts for AI tools to maintain brand style and tone, while Josh discussed potential concerns about AI fostering laziness in copywriting, stressing the importance of clear guidelines for team members on proper usage.

Adam underscored the critical importance of adhering to global data privacy regulations amidst the rapid development of AI technology to ensure the safety and security of data.

The discussion highlighted not just the pitfalls but the endless possibilities of harnessing AI within the events industry, from automating operational tasks to enhancing customer experiences.

By harnessing the power of AI to automate processes, identify opportunities for improvement, and create more personalised experiences for attendees, event planners will be well-positioned to unlock a new level of productivity and success.

It is clear, AI is not just shaping tomorrow’s conferences; it’s transforming the way we plan, execute, and analyse events today. However, as the panellists highlighted, proper usage, understanding, and adherence to sometimes self-imposed regulations are crucial to leveraging AI’s potential effectively.Download your FREE copy of The Conference Buyer’s Guide here.

Watch the AI session in full…