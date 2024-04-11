Exciting Announcement: Vote Now Open for the Launchpad Competition at Event Tech Live Las Vegas!

Event professionals get ready to cast your votes for the most promising Event Tech startups! The coveted Launchpad Competition is now open for voting, happening at Event Tech Live Las Vegas on May 1st and 2nd.

This is your chance to support and champion your favorite Event Tech startups as they compete for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze prizes. Your vote will shape the future of the event industry by recognising and elevating the most groundbreaking innovations.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to have your say! Join us in celebrating innovation and excellence in Event Tech by participating in the voting process.

Stay tuned for the grand announcement of the winners on Day 2 of Event Tech Live Las Vegas!

Vote for your favorite here

Let your voice be heard, and let’s propel the future of Event Tech together!