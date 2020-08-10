A NewWave of events is here, bringing you the ultimate corporate team building events and experiences! With a modern and fresh outlook on the events industry, NewWave Events is at the forefront of providing first class Dragon Boat Events and unique corporate entertainment. We have passion and pride in the work that we deliver and this is reflected in the quality of our services.

We specialise in modern and unique team building experiences including Dragon Boat Racing Events and Evening Entertainment. From It’s A Knockouts and Company Fun Days to Cocktail Making and Christmas Parties, we aim to exceed all of your expectations. We’re here to help with all of your event requirements including venue finding, activity suggestions, catering and event infrastructure.

With an extensive selection of corporate events on offer we can cater for all group sizes and budgets! We travel across the country to deliver unforgettable events in the most unique and beautiful venues. Our experience means we know what makes an event stand out for both the right and the wrong reasons. Therefore, with our professional event management skills and attention to detail we can guarantee hassle free organisation and smooth delivery of your event!

We are a friendly bunch and genuinely enjoy what we do so we promise to only offer events we would want to attend ourselves! If you have an event in mind or are simply looking for ideas, give us a call and we can suggest the best option for your team.

Contact Details:

NewWave Events

8 Thornton Avenue

Kettering

NN15 6QN

01536 674748

info@newwave-events.co.uk

www.newwave-events.co.uk