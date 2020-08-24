Marble LDN is an award winning live experience agency, binding brand, agency and experience.

We create experiences without borders, that deliver true value and create positive change.

We’ve delivered end-to-end digital, physical and hybrid events for the likes of: BBC, Red Bull, Google, HSBC, Nike and ASOS, Michael Kors, Soho House, Founders Forum, HenkelX Ventures, CogX, Live Well, QuantumBlack, COACH, Boden and Boomtown. See more of our work here.

Our events are built with design, collaboration and sustainability at the core, while data insights, digital touchpoints and analysis power event success.

Advertisement

Marble’s heritage is steeped in festivals, music and the arts, and we strongly feel that it’s this diversity and varied skill set that provides our team with a unique perspective on the ever evolving live experience sector.

Working with the Marble LDN team gives you access to a broad spectrum of production, planning, project management, content, PR communications, analytics and technical skills all within four walls. Read more about our services here.

Contact Details:

info@marbleldn.com

https://marbleldn.com/