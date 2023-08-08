Event Industry News (EIN) is delighted to announce that host venue ExCeL London is partnering with this year’s Event Tech Live (ETL) and Event Sustainability Live (ESL), co-located at the award-winning venue and taking place this November.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Event Technology Live promises to build on the success of its 2022 debut at ExCeL, which showcased an acclaimed mix of tech led initiatives and solutions across the exhibition show floor and the myriad of content stages. Meanwhile, next door, and wholly independent, Event Sustainability Live will bring a similar approach to delivering on its ‘Engage, Educate, Make a Difference’ mission statement.

Home to over 400 events every year, multi-award-winning ExCeL London has made significant investments in its technology infrastructure to support organisers. The latest of these has been the development of a hyper-realistic digital twin that gives decision-makers access to personalised virtual tours without visiting the venue itself.

Renowned also for its sustainability credentials, ExCeL is the first UK venue to achieve the internationally recognised PAS 2060 Carbon Neutral status as well as earning the ‘Triple Crown of Sustainability’ and is set to launch its new Sustainability Strategy later this year.

ExCeL will be supporting event industry environmental champion isla, with information for its carbon management platform TRACE which will measure the carbon footprint of both events

Caroline Gourlay, senior account manager – exhibitions at ExCeL, comments: “The decision to support Event Tech Live and Event Sustainability Live couldn’t have been easier. Technology and Sustainability are both key drivers for us here at ExCeL London, as well as being hugely important areas of development for our clients and the wider events industry. We are excited to learn, network and share our experiences during these events.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of ETL and ESL, says: “It’s massive to work with a world leading event space as open minded and switched on to the drivers behind both of our shows. ExCeL brings a whole lot of practical experience to both and we have mapped out a perfect means to bring the best of that relationship to bear.”

Event Tech Live and Event Sustainability Live are at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th of November.

https://eventtechlive.com

https://eventsustainabilitylive.com