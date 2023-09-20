THE WORKS INTERNATIONAL

By
EIN Directory
-
0
114

We’re the go-to experts for international exhibits, retail installations, and events setups in 28+ countries. With a French management, a skilled team, and a global network of technicians, we tackle challenging projects. Since 2006, we’ve been collaborating with international brands and agencies, gaining insight into global requirements. Our expertise and infrastructure are tailored to exhibition production, retail display installation, luxury events, and interiors. We’re proud to bring projects to life using sustainable, resource-conscious materials and processes, providing value to our clients and maintaining the highest international standards of project delivery. After 17 successful years, our services are enjoyed across India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and Europe. We’re dedicated to improving industry standards worldwide.

Contact Details:

+919310044110
guillaume@theworksinternational.com
http://www.theworksinternational.com

EIN Directory
Author: EIN Directory

To include your company in the supplier directory email directory@eventindustrynews.com or call +44 (0) 1777 802 111

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.