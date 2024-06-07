First Sight Media is not your average team of virtual events experts. With over 30 years’ experience of delivering online and hybrid events globally, it’s the relationships we create with our clients that really sets us apart. Whether you require a complete technical solution or need our skills to finesse your project, we are a genuine production partner made up of specialists who absolutely love what they do.

No matter what virtual event you are looking to produce, from conferences and exhibitions, to company updates, webinars and award ceremonies, our multi-award-winning team will work with you to make sure your attendees benefit from a captivating and immersive experience. With platform options from a simple landing page to secure microsite with audience registration, we’ll provide full event analytics, allowing you to track success instantly. With our custom built, mobile event studios, we can connect virtual presenters, hosts or audiences to any venue with an internet connection. This, coupled with our rigorously tested and continually improving solutions ensures viewers around the world don’t miss a moment.

We can help you to stream:

Award Ceremonies

Communications

Conferences and Exhibitions

Content Creation

Graduations

Podcasts

Webinars

With cutting-edge technology and meticulous attention to detail, everything we do is aimed at elevating your brand and driving engagement. This means you can leave all the tech to us, confident you’re in safe hands.

So, we suppose that’s why we leave such a good impression. We create partnerships. Just tell us your vision and we’ll provide everything you need to take it online.

Get in touch to find out how we can help elevate your next virtual event.

