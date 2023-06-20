Venue Spotlight: Sandown Park Racecourse

Top of Article

Sandown Park Racecourse is the perfect location for hosting a summer event that will leave a lasting impression on your guests. Whether you are planning a corporate teambuilding event, a wedding, a family gathering, or a birthday celebration, Sandown Park Racecourse has everything you need to make your event a success.

One of the standout features of Sandown Park is its location. Situated in the picturesque town of Esher in Surrey, Sandown Park is surrounded by lush greenery and stunning countryside. The racecourse itself is set within 200 acres of beautiful parkland, making it a truly idyllic location for your event. With excellent transport links to London and an abundance of free onsite parking, your guests will have no trouble getting to the venue, no matter where they are coming from.

When it comes to facilities, Sandown Park is second to none. The venue boasts a range of indoor and outdoor spaces. Whether you are planning a small, intimate gathering or a large-scale event, Sandown Park has the perfect space to suit your needs.

Sandown Park Racecourse has a range of outdoor spaces that are perfect for summer events. The Parade Ring is a beautiful outdoor area that offers views of the surrounding countryside. It is an ideal space for outdoor dining, drinks receptions, and team-building activities. The outdoor spaces at Sandown Park can be tailored to your needs, whether you are looking to host a summer barbecue, a garden party, or a music festival.

In addition to its stunning location and versatile spaces, Sandown Park Racecourse also offers a range of catering options. From canapés and cocktails to three-course meals and buffets, the racecourse’s catering team can create a menu to suit your tastes and budget. The catering team uses locally-sourced ingredients to create delicious, high-quality food that is sure to impress your guests.

Another advantage of hosting your summer event at Sandown Park Racecourse is the range of activities and entertainment options available. The racecourse also offers a range of team-building activities, including archery, laser clay pigeon shooting, and falconry displays. These activities are perfect for corporate events and can be tailored to suit your specific requirements.

When it comes to service, Sandown Park is simply unmatched. The venue’s experienced and dedicated team of event planners will work closely with you to ensure that every aspect of your event is taken care of. From the initial planning stages to the day of the event itself, the team at Sandown Park will be on hand to answer any questions you may have and to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

So why wait? Book your summer event at Sandown Park Racecourse today, and get ready for an event like no other.

